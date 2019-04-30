Lawmakers consider renaming part of C-470 after teacher killed at Columbine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Twenty years after the Columbine massacre, the tributes continue to the 13 people killed. There is a new effort to rename part of C-470 after teacher and hero Dave Sanders. His legacy is well documented. He gave his life while saving hundreds of students. Now, his family, friends and former students want to honor his legacy.

If approved by the Colorado House of Representatives, a 7-mile stretch of C-470 from West Bowles Avenue to South Platte Canyon Road would be called “The Dave Sanders Memorial Highway."

The vote is scheduled for Thursday and has bipartisan support.

“It’s unique those two cross streets intersect right at Columbine at Clement Park, so it makes a lot of sense, captures the whole area," House Republican Leader Patrick Neville said.

The idea has spread quickly, although no one is sure why it took 20 years. Not even Neville, the state representative who introduced it to the house.

“It's a big deal for me. I was a Columbine student myself, I was there that day. Mr. Sanders was one of my teachers my freshman year, so this is one of those things. It's a pretty unique position for me to help usher this through. I'm ecstatic we can put down our disagreements on policy to honor a great man," Neville said.

The original idea was to rename part of Interstate 25, but Sanders' family thought C-470, which is near the school, would be more meaningful to the community.

“The community will be really excited about it, especially for someone who put his life on the line and protected fellow students. [It's] the least we could do to honor him and his memory and not forget him. That's important 20 years later. We haven't forgotten those that were lost," Neville said.

There are some costs associated with the effort for things like signs. That money has to come from private donations. Supporters are planning to start a fundraiser after the resolution is adopted, and they believe they can raise that money within a matter of days.