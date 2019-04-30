× First 3 movies for 20th season of Film on the Rocks announced

MORRISON, Colo. — The first three movies for the 20th season of Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre have been announced.

The Denver Film Society said “Titanic,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Ghostbusters will be shown at the famed amphitheater starting next month.

Tickets are on sale for the 1997 movie “Titanic,” which will be shown on May 10.

The 2018 Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be shown on May 28. And the 1984 classic “Ghostbusters” will be shown on June 3.

Tickets for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Ghostbusters” go on sale Saturday. The rest of the schedule will be announced later.