Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: Denver Kidney Walk

When: Sunday, September 15th – Check-in time: 8:00AM, Start time: 9:00AM

Where: Great Lawn Park, Denver, CO (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to again support the Denver Kidney Walk put on by our friends at the Nationa Kidney Foundation. Join Meteorologist Matt Makens as he emcees an inspiring morning in support of the National Kidney Foundation.

The positive energy of thousands of people at the Kidney Walk is invigorating, inspiring and amazing. That’s because the Kidney Walk is not just about kidney disease. It’s about people. It’s about the patients, families, and people at risk. It’s about individuals walking to help improve and extend people’s lives. It’s about people from across the country raising vital funds and helping the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) expand the public conversation from kidney disease to kidney health.

The Denver Kidney Walk is a vital source of support as we provide real-time assistance for those in need. 80 cents of every dollar donated goes to research, patient services, professional education, public health education and community services. Register today to be a part of this inspiring event to end kidney disease.

For more information and to register, click here.