Colorado Governor’s Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You could be among the first to see and buy pieces from dozens of Colorado's top fine artists! Mix and mingle this Friday May 3rd at the opening night gala for the 28th annual Governor's Art Show an incredible event that benefits some great projects and causes.

The 28th annual Colorado's Governor's Art Show and sale will be held at the Loveland Museum located at 503 North Lincoln Avenue. The opening night gala is May 3rd from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Tickets are $75 at GovernorsArtShow.org. The show is open to the public from Saturday May 4th through June 2nd.