Chickens, bees now allowed on unincorporated Arapahoe County properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Starting Tuesday, residents will be allowed to have chickens and bees on their properties in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Nicole Dais said the community has been pushing commissioners to pass this measure for 6 years. Dais said it took a grassroots effort over six years, plus several elections that brought in new country commissioners to make the new laws reality.

"I think there will be a lot of people that immediately get chickens at home," said Dais. "I think people need to be closer to their food source and see where things are coming from and have a little more control of where they are coming from."

Under the new laws, people will be able to have up to 4 chickens on their property. Roosters are not allowed. The rules also state odor, noise, dust, waste and drainage must be kept under control. Arapahoe County has a full list of rules for chickens that can be found here.

County Commissioners also approved of beehives in backyards. The size and number of hives is dictated by the size of the property. More on those guidelines can be found here.