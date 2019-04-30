Chefs teaming up for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Sunday May 5th Colorado's top chefs are teaming up to end childhood hunger in our state. They'll be cooking up an exquisite, four-course table side dinner with customized wine pairings followed by a special dessert. Watch the segment to learn more about this feel-good charity dinner that benefits kids in need.

Chefs Up Front is happening Sunday May 5th at the Colorado Convention Center Four Seasons Ballroom. The cocktail reception and auction kicks off at 5pm and the dinner is at 7pm. Tickets cost $500. You can purchase them at ChefsUpFrontCo.com or call 303-548-4159 for more information.