Broomfield High School lifted their lockout order Tuesday afternoon, according to Boulder Valley School District and Broomfield Police.

The tweet announcing the lockout reversal just before 2:30 p.m.

🔴 ALL CLEAR

Broomfield High School & Broomfield Heights Middle School have returned to normal operations. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) April 30, 2019

During a Lockout, students involved in outside activities are brought indoors. Learning and other activities continue as normal, officials with the district said.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the Lockout in the first place.