Amazon to double Denver Tech Hub workforce, open new downtown office

Posted 9:49 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, April 30, 2019

Amazon will open a 98,000-square-foot office in Invesco’s 1515 Wynkoop LEED Platinum building in Lower Downtown. (Photo: Amazon)

DENVER — Amazon said Tuesday that it will expand its Denver Tech Hub, creating 400 high-tech jobs in fields such as software and hardware engineering, cloud computing and advertising.

The online retail giant will open a new office in downtown Denver to accommodate new and future employees. The company opened a new office in Boulder last fall.

“We have a terrific workforce that continues to attract the ideas and businesses that thrive in a knowledge-based economy and we are a great place to do business,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

“Amazon’s current Colorado presence spans from distribution centers to robotics, corporate and operations. It’s wonderful to see their continued investment in our community.”

The 98,000-square-foot office will be in Invesco’s 1515 Wynkoop LEED Platinum building in Lower Downtown.

Amazon said it has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs in Colorado in the past three years, investing more than $1.5 billion in the state.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.