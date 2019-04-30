× Amazon to double Denver Tech Hub workforce, open new downtown office

DENVER — Amazon said Tuesday that it will expand its Denver Tech Hub, creating 400 high-tech jobs in fields such as software and hardware engineering, cloud computing and advertising.

The online retail giant will open a new office in downtown Denver to accommodate new and future employees. The company opened a new office in Boulder last fall.

“We have a terrific workforce that continues to attract the ideas and businesses that thrive in a knowledge-based economy and we are a great place to do business,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

“Amazon’s current Colorado presence spans from distribution centers to robotics, corporate and operations. It’s wonderful to see their continued investment in our community.”

The 98,000-square-foot office will be in Invesco’s 1515 Wynkoop LEED Platinum building in Lower Downtown.

Amazon said it has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs in Colorado in the past three years, investing more than $1.5 billion in the state.