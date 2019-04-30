× 2 boys missing out of northwest Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help locating two boys who went missing Tuesday morning.

Antonio Vergara-Cottier, 12, and Shane Rigler, 10, were last seen leaving their home at 29th Avenue and Hayward Place about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

29th and Wayward do not intersect, but a DPD spokesperson did not provide a more precise address when asked by FOX31 and Channel 2.

Vergara-Cottier is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

Vergara-Cottier was last seen wearing a black-and-red sweatshirt. He wears glasses.

DPD says Rigler is a white male with brown hair. They did not provide an eye color. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 72 pounds.

Rigler was last seen wearing a blue-and-yellow sweatshirt.

The boys are known to be comfortable using public transportation.

Police did not provide additional details as to the boys’ disappearance. A spokesperson said officers are not actively searching for the boys.

Anyone with information should contact DPD’s Missing and Exploited Persons Unit: 720-913-2000.