Wife reflects on life of victim killed in I-70 crash, fire

ARVADA, Colo. -- Stan Politano drove I-70 every night to get home to Arvada. He worked in the casino industry as Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment in Golden.

His wife, Cathi, says he called her on his way home Thursday, as he always did. “He said I love you and I’ll be there in a minute.”

But when Cathi saw the crash on I-70 on the news, she decided to call Stan, to tell him to take another route home. “It went to voicemail,” she said.  “That never happens.”

Cathi says she knew at that moment something was wrong, but it took awhile to confirm.  It is a terrible loss.  The couple has two sons, and two grandkids.

Cathi says Stan was a man of integrity, with a dry wit.

The couple was looking forward to their 50th wedding anniversary, and had planned to book a trip that night. The family is now pulling together.

“It was an accident,” Cathi said.  “He didn’t know what hit him. It was fast.”

She has no plans for legal action.  “He wasn’t a man of vengeance.  So, what he would ask is that the boys took care of me, and they have,” Cathi said through tears.

The family knows people want to show their support, so they are asking for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

There will be a vigil for Stan Politano Friday night at Spirit of Christ Church in Arvada.

A funeral mass is scheduled there Saturday at 10. There will be a private burial at another time.

