Video shows high speed chase come to an end in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. -- Dash-cam video from a driver on Interstate 25 in Pueblo County captured the moment a high-speed chase came to an end.

The video, recorded by Robert Mesec, shows a stolen Colorado State Patrol vehicle spinning out following the 35-mile high-speed chase on I-25.

The trooper was performing a traffic stop at mile marker 105 just north of Pueblo when the suspect somehow took control of the vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The suspect took off with the trooper’s hand caught in the door. The trooper was dragged for a little bit but is expected to be OK.

Other Colorado State Patrol troopers began pursuing the stolen vehicle on southbound I-25, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

At mile marker 69 in Huerfano County, about five miles south of Colorado City, the Colorado State Patrol said the suspect on his own rolled the vehicle into the northbound lanes.

The suspect ran but was soon apprehended, the Colorado State Patrol said.