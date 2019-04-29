Unique Gifts for Moms on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Mother's Day is only a couple weeks away, so you might want to start thinking of a special way to say thanks to your mom.

You've given mom every kind of perfume, candle and lotion out there. But finding unique gifts for your mom isn't easy, and if you start searching online you're sure to be overwhelmed.

Our expert Jenn Sloan has done the research for you and found these thoughtful gifts for every mom.

If your mom has a great sense of style - she will love Peruvian Connection. Founded by a mother-daughter team more than 40 years ago, the clothing line features the finest pima cotton and alpaca fibers from Peru. Many pieces are hand-knit by Peruvian artisans and some take days to make. They have beautiful patterns and the best part – she won’t be wearing the same shirt as her friends. PeruvianConnection.com

For the mom who travels - If you’re buying for a mom that travels for work, or is now maybe retired and traveling more often – she will love eBags. eBags is based right here in Denver and they’re actually celebrating their 20 year anniversary this year. eBags has its own brand of luggage and accessories. Every piece is designed based on feedback from the 3.5 million customer reviews on ebags dot com. Crossbody handbag, toiletry kit, carryons. eBags.com. Use promo code FOXMOM to get 30% off!

For the new mom. It is alllll about sleep for new mamas. Lots of new moms struggle with meaningful ways to bond with their infants and finding a good way to start a sleep routine. Slumberkins is a line of cuddly creatures created by two moms and former educators. They created these silky soft loveys that create positive attachment and each creature has their own adorable board book to support social emotional learning. Even in newborns! So you hold this sweet sleepy sloth and read the book to get everyone relaxed and it’s off to lala land…. Slumberkins.com

For the eco-conscious mom. New moms, those concerned about the health of our planet and even techy moms will love this. Force of Nature is a natural cleaner that replaces every single bottle under your sink. It uses salt, water and vinegar – you just mix it, put it on the electric base and it electrolyzes the water, creating a solution that kills 99.9% of germs without all the toxic chemicals. There’s a ton of science to back it up and it’s been used in hospitals for years. It’s safe for kids and pets, you could honestly drink it. And you can use it on every single surface of your home, counters, floors, carpets, bathrooms. The magical solution cleans everything. One starter kit is under $100 at Force of Nature Clean dot com

Finally, for the hot mama that has it all! Spanx just came out with swim suits! Just in time for summer. Now, this is not the same “shaping” material as the spanx that hold it all in. Their swim wear is designed to be seamless and flattering, but not squeeze. It’s double layered, so there will be no see-through. And you can mix and match all the pieces. Spanx dot com.