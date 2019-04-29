Book your Ladies Night at The Melting Pot in Littleton or Louisville any night in May, except Mother's Day, and enjoy a four-course meal from $34.95 to $44.95 depending on the entree you choose. Make your reservations now at MeltingPot.comAlertMe
The Melting Pot – Ladies Night is EVERY Night in May!
