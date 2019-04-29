Man sentenced to prison for strangulation death at Westminster motel

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was sentenced to prison for the strangulation death at Westminster motel, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Jeremy Nichols, 35, was sentenced to 56 years in prison for second-degree murder and burglary in the death of Jerome Coleman in 2017.

The Westminster Police Department found Coleman, 57, dead on the floor in his room at the Super 8 Motel at 12055 Melody Drive on July 19, 2017.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office found in an autopsy that Coleman died as a result of asphyxiation because of strangulation.

“This was a brutal strangulation that the defendant tried to make look like an overdose,” senior deputy district attorney Yvette Guthrie said.

Prosecutors said Nichols killed Coleman to prevent him from identifying Nichols for burglarizing and setting his house on fire in Broomfield two weeks earlier.

Adams County Judge Don Quick sentenced Nichols to 48 years for second-degree murder and a consecutive eight years on the burglary charge.

In February, Joshua Hime was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading to second-degree murder for his role in Coleman’s death.