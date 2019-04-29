RTD’s G Line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge spurs new construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. — Denver’s northwest suburbs are celebrating economic growth as RTD’s new G Line creates more development along its route through Northwest Denver, Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

“This will only improve things around here,” said Scrumptious ice cream shop owner Rich Griswold.

Existing small businesses in Olde Town Arvada are enjoying more foot traffic.

The route, that officially opened Friday, isn’t only being viewed as a plus for current businesses. RTD says it’s a driver for new construction— especially at train stop locations.

2,313 current and future residential units are being attributed to the G Line’s existence, according to RTD infographics showcasing nine residential transit-focused buildings. There’s also new retail and a hotel along the northwestern train line.