Rain to snow today with accumulation possible tonight: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- There are two storm systems to move through Colorado between today and Wednesday. The first arrives today.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for tonight into Tuesday morning when snow is possible across the Front Range.

We'll have colder temps in the 30s across the Front Range with a dry morning rush hour. Rain showers move in this afternoon changing to a rain/snow mix for the evening rush hour. All snow tonight into early Tuesday morning.

I'm forecasting about an inch of accumulation across Interstate 25 by early Tuesday morning with lots of melting.

1-4 inches western suburbs. 4-8 inches in the foothills and mountains.

Then we get a lull in the action before storm #2 arrives Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

We could see rain/snow from that but it's mostly rain. The mountains get another 4-8 inches of snow accumulation.

Rain showers linger into Wednesday morning then turning drier.

Warmer and drier Thursday-Sunday. 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

