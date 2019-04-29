Rain and snow showers expected Monday night into Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain and snow showers will move into the metro Denver area on Monday night.

The rain is expected to change to a period of all snow overnight into early Tuesday. It will then turn back to just rain showers for the remainder of Tuesday.

Not much as accumulating snow is expected in the city, with a chance for up to a slushy inch and mainly on grassy areas.

Any snow that does stick to the grass will quickly melt as the snow transitions back to rain.

There will be significantly higher totals above 6,000 feet in the foothills and mountains. Totals will range from 4-8 inches in the foothills and even higher totals up to 18 inches in the mountains.

There will be additional rain showers on Wednesday. Things look to dry out starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday as temperatures will steadily warm back into the 60s and 70s.

A few scattered rain showers return Sunday and Monday along with cooler highs in the 60s.

