Maroon Bells opening might be delayed because of avalanche debris

ASPEN, Colo. -- The Maroon Bells Scenic Area near Aspen will not open as scheduled this season because of avalanche debris that remains on the access road.

Maroon Bells is one of the top tourist attractions in the state and was initially scheduled to open on May 15, however the Forest Service has pushed that into June with a tentative opening date of June 15, according to the Aspen Times.

Maroon Creek Road has been covered by numerous slides between T-Lazy-7 Ranch and Maroon Lake. The road is covered with trees and snow that is several feet deep.

16 couples planning weddings in view of the Maroon Bells have been notified that they have to change their plans.