Man sentenced to prison for home invasion robbery at motel, shooting of service dog

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was sentenced to prison for the home invasion robbery of two women while they were staying at a Wheat Ridge motel and the shooting of a service dog, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Jemelle Adams, 32, received 25 years in prison at a sentencing hearing in Jefferson County District Court on Thursday.

Just before midnight on Nov. 10, 2017, the Wheat Ridge Police Department was called to the American Motel at 170 Frontage Road on a report of possible gunshots.

Prosecutors said Adams and co-defendant Jasmine Martinez knocked on the door of a room, giving false names and asking to be let inside.

The women did not know the two, but Adams, who had a handgun, broke through the doors and demanded “pills and money.”

Prosecutors said Martinez entered the room with a weapon and the women were assaulted, prosecutors said.

When one of the women tried calling 911, her service dog was shot by Adams while trying to defend her, prosecutors said.

The suspects then took items from the room and left. The service dog had to have one of its leg amputated.

Adams pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Feb. 20. Martinez was sentenced in October to 10 years in prison for her role in the robbery.