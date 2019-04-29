Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain to snow today with accumulation possible tonight

Man dies following assault at Denver strip club; suspect in custody

DENVER — A man has died after injuries sustained in an assault at PT’s Showclub Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said on Monday.

Denver police said the suspect, 41-year-old Ryan Ashland, is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder and Second Degree Assault.

Another victim, an adult woman, remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. Two other victims have been released from the hospital.

Witnesses say Ashland attacked several people with a bat outside the strip club located in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue.

No further information has been released about the incident.

