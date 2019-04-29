× Man with large knife shot by Lakewood police officers

DENVER — Lakewood Police Department officers were involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon after a man with a large knife would not comply with orders, officials said.

The shooting happened on the Denver side of Sheridan Boulevard and West Third Avenue about 3:30 p.m. No officers were injured, police said.

The suspect reportedly was threatening people with a large knife at West Fourth Avenue and North Harlan Street, police said.

When officers confronted the suspect at West Third Avenue and Depew Street, the man ran to Third Avenue and Sheridan, police said.

When the suspect wouldn’t comply with officers’ demands to drop the knife, a stun gun was used, but it was ineffective.

Police said the suspect threatened the officers and that’s when shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is unknown condition. His name and age weren’t released. The knife was retrieved from the suspect.

Sheridan Boulevard was closed in both directions between West Fourth and West First avenues for the investigation.

Police said Sheridan is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

Because the shooting happened in Denver, it is being investigated by the Denver and Aurora homicide units and the Denver District Attorney’s Office.