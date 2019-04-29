How much should you pay a babysitter? Cost is more than $13 an hour in Denver

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain to snow today with accumulation possible tonight

DENVER — A new study revealed the average cost parents should pay babysitters in Denver is more than $13 an hour.

According to the 2019 study by UrbanSitter, the average hourly babysitting rate in Denver is $13.41 for one child and $15.92 for two children.

That’s below the national average of $16.75 for one and $19.26 for two kids, according to the study.

The study also revealed that San Francisco babysitters make the most money at $18.75 an hour for one kid and $21.30 an hour for two kids. On the opposite spectrum, Las Vegas has the cheapest rates at $11.63 an hour.

UrbanSitter also said 42% of parents surveyed spend between $10,000 and $30,000 per child per year on childcare.

