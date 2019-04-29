× Finders keepers? Police say no way after $30,000 spills on road

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Michigan are appealing to people to surrender their instant riches after a box with $30,000 fell off the back of a truck and onto a Michigan road Thursday night, halting traffic as motorists stopped to pick up cash for themselves.

Authorities in Grand Haven say drivers stopped Thursday to pick up cash for themselves.

Only $2,500 was immediately recovered and returned to the owner, who had forgotten that a cash box was on the truck’s bumper. Traffic was backed up on U.S. 31 after money hit the ground.

While much of it is still missing, by Saturday more money was trickling in to police. The Department of Public Safety says two teenagers turned in $630, and a woman gave up nearly $3,900.

“We commend you for your honesty,” police said on Facebook. “The owner of the money will be grateful.”