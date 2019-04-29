Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain to snow today with accumulation possible tonight

Darin’s Donations: FOX31 viewers raise thousands for I-70 ‘Homeless Hero’

Posted 9:00 pm, April 29, 2019, by

DENVER -- Just four days ago, FOX31 introduced you to Darin - and in just four days, his whole life has changed.

It's thanks to the unbridled generosity of FOX31 viewers who recognized his heroics and wanted to pay it forward.

We started an Amazon Wish List that went live on Friday afternoon.

On the wish list you can purchase a gift card to a grocery store, to Walmart for clothes, or a Visa gift card to help with his stays at motels on cold nights.

Generous donors came out in force and we received several thousand dollars in donations.

Like many viewers, we are also concerned about this money getting stolen from him so we are working on that and will  keep you posted.

 

