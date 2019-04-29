Commuters start utilizing highly anticipated G Line; rides are free through May 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- After a weekend of celebrating its highly anticipated opening, commuters started using the new G Line as part of their work week commute Monday morning.

The G Line connects Denver's Union Station to Adams County, Arvada and Wheat Ridge. There are eight stops along its 11-mile route. RTD says riders will arrive from the furthest station on the route, Wheat Ridge's Ward Station, to Union Station in 27 minutes.

Local business owners have been looking forward to its opening. Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters even adjusted its hours starting Monday to open early for commuters.

"It’s super exciting for us. We have been waiting 2.5 years for this. We wanted to beat the G-line to open our shop and we did luckily. We are excited for people downtown to be able to get to Arvada with no traffic," said AJ Payne with Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters.

The G Line will be free for riders through Saturday, May 11.