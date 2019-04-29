× ‘Breaking Through’ Podcast: A Mental Health Conversation with Colorado Kids

Young people in Colorado come together to have an honest conversation about their mental health in today’s world. The discussion will address anxiety and depression, suicide and the ways social media and peer pressure can impact mental health. It will also highlight strategies from Camille Harding from the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health – what every adult should know when talking to children, teens and young adults about mental health.

Listen & Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | RSS

Please remember that the information shared here is general guidance and not meant to replace information from your personal mental health provider. If you need to talk to someone right away, call the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline at 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

This podcast is a production of FOX31 & Channel 2, in cooperation with COACT Colorado which sponsored this series.

Episode 1: The Colorado Kid Experience

Colorado youth discuss the specific mental health problems and challenges they deal with every day. The group talks about the types of things that can lead to anxiety and depression, and how suicide is an important topic for all adults with children in their lives.

