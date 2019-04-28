Thunderstorms Sunday, snow and colder temps by Monday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will jump into the mid-70s on Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

A cold front will move through later in the afternoon across the Front Range, bringing the chance for scattered thunderstorms.

The overall severe concerns are low for Sunday, but on the eastern Plains, storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning.

Monday and Tuesday will be Pinpoint Weather Alert Days as rapidly changing weather will move into the state.

Rain will transition to snow by Monday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.

The Denver metro area could see up to 1 inch of accumulation for the morning drive. As temperatures stay in the upper 30s, expect a mixture of rain and snow through the midday and afternoon hours.

It will be all snow for the Monday evening drive.

Periods of heavy snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be the timeframe for the best accumulation, with a general forecast of a trace up to 4 inches for the Denver metro area with localized higher amounts possible to the north.

Expect less than 2 inches for the eastern Plains. The mountains and foothills will get the brunt of this storm, with 8 to 18 inches of snow not out of the question by Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will warm into the 40s, transitioning back over to rain for the remainder of the afternoon. Wednesday will start in the mid-30s, warming into the 50s with scattered rain showers.

Drier weather will start moving in by Thursday with highs in the 60s. Expect sunshine and 70s to end the work week on Friday.

