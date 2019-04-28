Texas woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for taking girl to motel to be raped

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after she allowed her boyfriend to rape a girl, according to KEYE.

In April 2018, an 11-year-old girl said Maria Miranda-Aguirre would remove her from school and bring her to a motel where Miranda-Aguirre’s boyfriend would sexually abuse her.

According to KEYE, Miranda-Aguirre was a trusted friend to the girl’s family.

Multiple incidents of abuse occurred in front of Miranda-Aguirre’s children, and she reportedly participated in the rape at least once.

Miranda-Aguirre was convicted of two counts of trafficking a person and one count of indecency with a child, KEYE reported.