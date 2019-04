DENVER — Flights departing Denver are being delayed because of strong winds, the airport spokesperson tweeted Sunday evening.

The tweet, posted at 6:48 p.m. did not give specifics about delayed departures but encouraged passengers to check the status of their flights.

We are experiencing departure delays due to high winds. Passengers, please check your flight status with your airlines. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 29, 2019

You can check your travel plans through the airport’s official site.