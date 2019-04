× Stretches of I-70 close as snow falls, vehicles spin out

Eastbound Vail Pass at Exit 180 closed Sunday night as snow begins to fall.

Westbound I-70 closed at Exit 216 – US 6, Loveland Pass due to multiple spun out vehicles.

I-70 EB: Safety closure at Exit 180 – East Vail. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 29, 2019

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued the closures just before 8:40 p.m. and cited safety as a concern.

I-70 WB: Road closed at Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Multiple spun-out vehicles — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 29, 2019

