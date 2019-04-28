Snow and cold temperatures move in Monday & Tuesday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered rain showers and storms will continue tonight in the lower elevations with snow in the high country. Winds will be gusty this evening state-wide as a cold front moves through before calming down Monday morning.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s with gusty winds, snow showers, and possible slick roads.

Monday with start off with cloudy skies, cold temperatures, and a few isolated rain / snow mixed showers. The majority of the bigger impacts with this storm system, including heavy snow, won't move in until Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy snow showers will move in Monday afternoon and evening and last into Tuesday morning. This is when we will see the biggest road impacts.

Totals will be from a trace (or dusting) to 4 inches in Metro Denver and on the Palmer Divide. The Northern Front Range and foothills will see 4 to 8 inches of accumulation with 8 to 12 inches expected in the mountains. There will be a sharp gradient from west to east across Metro Denver with the highest totals on the west and north sides of town.

A few scattered rain/snow mixed showers will be possible Tuesday evening with rain showers into Wednesday. Drier and warmer weather moves in starting on Thursday. Highs will climb back to the 70s by Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.