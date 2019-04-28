Multiple people injured during assault near Denver strip club

DENVER — Two people suffered serious injuries and another two sustained minor injuries in an assault near PT’s Showclub Sunday afternoon.

Denver police tweeted about the incident at 3:21 p.m., saying the victims were assaulted with a blunt force object. They did not elaborate on the weapon used.

One suspect is in custody but police have not said what led to the assaults.

The identities and genders of those involved have not been released.

PT’s Showclub is located in the 1600 block of West Evans.

