Local synagogues review safety measures following attack that killed 1, injured 3

The rabbi shot during yesterday's synagogue attack vows that the shooting will only make the community stronger.

One woman was killed and is being credited with stepping between the gunman and the rabbi.

Three others, including an 8-year-old girl, were hurt but all three are now out of the hospital.

Many Colorado synagogues are concerned about their own safety.

Local rabbis and congregation members tell us they are constantly reviewing their security measures.

