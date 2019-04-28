Hundreds of bills still await debate with less than a week left in 2019 session

It’s going to be an incredibly busy week at the Capitol, as lawmakers scramble to get their bill onto Governor Jared Polis` desk.

Governor Polis has signed more than 150 bills into legislation this year.

Here’s three of the most talked about new laws, that Governor Polis has signed off on so far in 2019:

The red flag bill was signed into law earlier this month—which gives judges the power to temporarily remove firearms from people who are believed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock supported the legislation, speaking on behalf of the late Zackari Parrish—who was killed in the line of duty.

“It could have been averted if we had the ability that this law will give law enforcement,” Spurlock said earlier this year, while testifying at the Capitol.

The law doesn`t go into effect until 2020—but already, dozens of counties around the state are declaring themselves ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary counties.’

“I would rather risk the punishment of violating a court order that comes out of this red flag law and potentially end up in my own jail,” Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said, during a recent interview with FOX31.

The Oil and Gas overhaul bill making waves, too.

Supporters say the new law will protect Colorado`s environment and public safety.

Opponents says it will stifle economic growth and eliminate jobs.

“Clearly, this legislation was not meant to be stimulative to our industry,”

said Dan Haley, president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, in a previous interview with FOX31.

The national popular vote bill, signed into law last month, is also getting pushback.

It would award Colorado`s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote for president.

A petition to repeal the law is already circulating.

“We need about 200,000 signatures to get the national popular vote question to a vote of the people on the 2020 ballot,” said Rose Pugliese, a Mesa County Commissioner, who is part of the repeal effort.

Hundreds of bills await debate this week, ahead of the May 3rd deadline.

A few big talkers to keep on your radar: sports gambling bill, vaccination exemption bill, and comprehensive sex ed bill.