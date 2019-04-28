Four victims identified in massive crash, fire on I-70

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identities of the four adult men who died in the Interstate 70 crash on Thursday, April 25th, at Colorado Mills Boulevard.

Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson, Colorado; William Bailey, 67, of Arvada, Colorado; Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, 24, of Denver, Colorado and Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada Colorado all perished in the crash.

The exact causes of deaths are pending further studies.

We are working to provide further details about the lives of the victims and will continue to update this article as we learn more.

This evening, FOX31 reporter Evan Kruegel was in touch with the family of Stanley Politano, who worked for Jacobs Entertainment. Politano is survived by his wife and two sons. He was on his way home when he was involved in the crash.

Politano attended the University of Colorado and was a Wheat Ridge graduate.

In all, 28 vehicles were involved in the crash that injured at least six other people.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Video captured by a YouTuber appeared to show a semi speeding down the shoulder of the interstate moments before the crash happened.

The semi’s driver was identified as 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, from Houston. He has been arrested on multiple vehicular homicide charges.