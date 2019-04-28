Authorities ID man killed by police after standoff in Pueblo

Posted 1:07 pm, April 28, 2019, by

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities in Pueblo County have identified a man who was fatally shot by police as 31-year-old Daniel Gurule of Pueblo.

Gurule was killed early Saturday after an overnight standoff at a Pueblo home.

Police say Gurule had a handgun and refused to leave the house after hours of negotiations.

Authorities say officers detonated a device similar to a stun grenade, and Gurule ran from the house, pointing the handgun at officers.

Police say eight officers opened fire.

Authorities say the standoff began after Gurule fled from a traffic stop.

The officer who pulled over Gurule had discovered Gurule was wanted on a traffic charge in Weld County and asked him to exit his vehicle.

Police say the officer suffered a minor knee injury as Gurule sped off.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.