Warm Sunday ahead with afternoon storms before snow arrives

Today was a gorgeous weather day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the upper 60s, dry conditions, and sunny skies. Winds will stay breezy to gusty this evening as temperatures slowly cool.

Big changes in the forecast will start on Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the mid 70s with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday's afternoon storms could turn severe on the eastern plains where there is a marginal risk in place. Gusty outflow winds and hail will be the main threats with storms that develop tomorrow.

Storms will turn to rain showers overnight Sunday into Monday morning and will eventually become a rain / snow mix by the Monday morning commute. Roads will be wet with minor accumulation in the higher elevations early on Monday.

A heavier and more widespread round of snow will move in Monday afternoon and evening and will last into the Tuesday morning drive. This is when we have potential to stack up a few inches of wet slushy snow on the Front Range. As of right now, it looks like 1-3 inches in possible in Metro Denver with 2-5 on the Northern Front Range and Palmer Divide. Parts of the mountains have potential to see over a foot of snow with this storm.

Roads will most likely be impacted for the Tuesday morning drive so make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

This storm system is still a few days out so there is potential for the forecast to change slightly in the coming days. Make sure to stay tuned to our website and newscasts for updated information.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. Precipitation will fall as rain on most of Wednesday because temperatures will heat up to the 50s after being stuck in the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Drier and warmer weather moves in Thursday and lasts into next weekend.

