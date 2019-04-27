Volunteers rally for South Metro firefighter Cody Mooney’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Firefighter, Cody Mooney left behind a wife and five children when he died from a brain tumor in March.

Community members are raising money for his widow and their family.

Volunteer Joe Ricard was flagging motorists and encouraging them to get their vehicles washed to help the Mooney family.

“Anything helps,” Ricard said. “Firefighters are true heroes, they really are. Every day of their life, they go out and they help perfect strangers.”

Behind TSG Auto, volunteers cooked food and put a shine on every car they washed.

“We are volunteering our time to wash cars for a charity fundraiser,” said Eric Hurst of South Metro Fire Rescue. “He (Mooney) was just a great man, and I know as a paramedic and a firefighter he touched a lot of lives.”

Event organizer, Debra Hoffman, of TSG Auto, understands what Cody’s wife is going through.

“I'm a widow, I lost my husband when my son was 11,” Hoffman said. “There's a lot of fear involved. Because it's like, if you look at two entwined rings, and take one away, you've got a big hole.”

Hurst says the support means more than many realize.

“For Cody's family, especially, I know it's a wonderful gift for them,” Hurst said. “And it's very touching for his firefighter family as well to see the community outpour, to want to help somebody who they never met.”