Shooting reported at San Diego-area synagogue

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports of a shooting at a synagogue in the city of Poway, according to the agency’s Twitter account on Saturday.

The synagogue is Congregation Chabad, CNN affiliate KGTV reported.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway was receiving one trauma patient from a shooting at a Poway synagogue, a hospital spokesman said.

The hospital was expecting as many as four patients, the spokesman said.

A man was detained for questioning in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies were called to the synagogue about 11:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. MT).

Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year, ends Saturday.

The Chabad of Poway website said the congregation is a center for Jewish people of all backgrounds. It was established in 1986.