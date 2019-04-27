Safety first: Colorado CDL Safety School chimes in about trucker responsibility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday's fatal crash along I-70 has Colorado CDL safety advocates speaking out.

Tom Rausch, CEO of the CDL Safety School in Morrison trains people to be safe truck drivers.

The company focuses on drivers with CDL permits issued through the Department of Motor Vehicles. The three-week program emphasizes safety and obeying traffic laws.

"It's heartbreaking. It's really, really heartbreaking," Rausch said. "My wife asks me what would I have done? I told her I would have never bee in that position, to begin with."

CDL Safety School drivers are taught to get off the road if they are a risk to other vehicles on the road.

"It's a federal law that you have to check your brakes," Rausch said. "Every single time a vehicle comes out of the yard. Every single trip."

The CDL Safety School has been operating for four and a half years. Rausch says 500 drivers have been through the program; only 15 people have not passed the CDL test.

"I thought in this case, there was a lot of time to get in a ditch or make an evasive action," Rausch said. "It's hard to tell at this point."