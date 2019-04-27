Person struck, killed by A Line at Stapleton’s Central Park Station; second in 2 days
DENVER — A person was struck and killed by an RTD A Line train in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood Saturday afternoon. It occurred at the Central Park Station, the same place where a person was struck and killed Friday night.
The Denver Police Department said its officers are at the scene.
RTD has not yet released information about disruptions on the A Line, but service was suspended for several hours following Friday’s death.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.AlertMe