Person struck, killed by A Line at Stapleton's Central Park Station; second in 2 days

DENVER — A person was struck and killed by an RTD A Line train in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood Saturday afternoon. It occurred at the Central Park Station, the same place where a person was struck and killed Friday night.

The Denver Police Department said its officers are at the scene.

RTD has not yet released information about disruptions on the A Line, but service was suspended for several hours following Friday’s death.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.