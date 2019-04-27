Person struck, killed by A Line at Stapleton’s Central Park Station; second in 2 days

Posted 2:18 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, April 27, 2019

DENVER — A person was struck and killed by an RTD A Line train in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood Saturday afternoon. It occurred at the Central Park Station, the same place where a person was struck and killed Friday night.

The Denver Police Department said its officers are at the scene.

RTD has not yet released information about disruptions on the A Line, but service was suspended for several hours following Friday’s death.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.