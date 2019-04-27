Officers shoot, kill man in Pueblo following barricade situation

PUEBLO, Colo. — Officers shot and killed a man following a barricade situation in Pueblo early Saturday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, about 7:15 p.m. Friday, an officer pulled over a man for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue. The officer learned the driver had an active arrest warrant out of Weld County for a traffic-related charge.

“The officer approached the male driver and asked him to step outside of the vehicle (for the arrest warrant), at which point the male sped away at a high rate of speed. The officer, who was standing next to the open driver-side door of the vehicle, sustained a minor knee injury when the vehicle sped away,” PPD said in a press release.

Officers soon tracked the man down to a home in the 1200 block of Bohmen Avenue. Police tried to contact the suspect and learned he was armed with a handgun.

The suspect refused to leave the residence. The SWAT team was deployed.

“Over the course of several hours, officers attempted to negotiate with the male in an effort to get him to exit the residence. The SWAT team utilized specialized techniques designed to peacefully resolve instances of barricaded persons, but the male still refused to exit the residence,” the PPD release stated.

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, after the SWAT team “deployed additional specialized techniques,” the man quickly exited the front door and pointed a gun at officers, according to police. Eight officers, including six SWAT officers, shot at the man. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The man is a 31-year-old from Pueblo. His name has not yet been released.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating. All eight officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave, per department protocol.

The incident is PPD’s third officer-involved shooting in 2019.