Loveland truck hit-and-run suspect remains on the run

LOVELAND, Colo. — A residential home and three vehicles were damaged after a hit-and-run crash in Loveland on Saturday afternoon. The driver remains on the run, according to the Loveland Police Department.

A Loveland police spokesperson said a male suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck after he ran a red light, crashed into another truck in the intersection and then crashed into a nearby house.

Police believe they know the identity of the driver and expect to locate him soon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at First Street and St. Louis Avenue.

The collision between the two pickup trucks led to a secondary collision with a third vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second pickup, whose truck spun and crashed into another vehicle, did not suffer apparent injuries but was transported to a hospital for a checkup.

Police said the house suffered minor damage to its front entryway. One person was in the house during the crash and did not suffer injuries.