Loveland truck hit-and-run suspect remains on the run

Posted 8:57 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, April 27, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo. — A residential home and three vehicles were damaged after a hit-and-run crash in Loveland on Saturday afternoon. The driver remains on the run, according to the Loveland Police Department.

A Loveland police spokesperson said a male suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck after he ran a red light, crashed into another truck in the intersection and then crashed into a nearby house.

Police believe they know the identity of the driver and expect to locate him soon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at First Street and St. Louis Avenue.

The collision between the two pickup trucks led to a secondary collision with a third vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second pickup, whose truck spun and crashed into another vehicle, did not suffer apparent injuries but was transported to a hospital for a checkup.

Police said the house suffered minor damage to its front entryway. One person was in the house during the crash and did not suffer injuries.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.