Ghana drone service to deliver medical supplies on demand

OMENAKO, Ghana — A new drone service in Ghana will be capable of carrying medical supplies to remote corners of the West African country.
The American company Zipline International and the Ghanaian government launched the first of four distribution centers on Wednesday.
Eventually, the network will be able to deliver medical supplies on demand to health workers within about 30 minutes.
Ghana’s vice president Mahamadu Bawumia said he hoped the partnership would open the way for other investors in the country’s health sector.
Each of the four distribution centers will be capable of making up to 500 flights a day, Zipline said. Health workers will be able to text the service for delivery of items ranging from vaccines to blood products.
Nurses open boxes with medical supplies delivered by Zipline drones at the New Tafo Government Hospital, in eastern Ghana on April 23, 2019.
Packages of oral rehydration salts (ORS) are seen on a shelf during preparations for a delivery at the drone delivery service base run by operator Zipline in Omenako, 70 kilometres (40 miles) north of Accra on April 23, 2019.