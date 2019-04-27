Colorado medication take-back locations available on Google Maps year-round

DENVER — In addition to accessing interactive medication take-back locations on the Colorado State Department of Public Health website, people also can find permanent locations by typing in “drug drop off near me,” to find safe drop-off locations for their unused or expired medications in Google Maps.

On Saturday, Coloradans participated in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day throughout Denver.

The Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program has locations all over the state for people to drop off expired prescribed controlled substances, including Percoset, Vicoden, Xanax and Adderall.

The state suggests recycling containers and using zip-top bags to drop off prescriptions.

The following items are not be accepted by the program:

Marijuana.

Illicit drugs (e.g. DEA Schedule I drugs like heroin, LSD, etc).

Needles, syringes, and other sharps.

Chemotherapy drugs.

Medical tools and supplies.

Bloody or infectious waste.

Personal care products.

Thermometers.

Empty containers.

Medication wastes generated by health care facilities, including nursing homes.

Colorado is one of 12 states that have programs to help residents take back unused or expired medications before they end up lost or stolen.