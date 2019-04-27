Seasonal Saturday; thunderstorms and snow ahead in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A typical spring week in Colorado is ahead, with roller coaster temperatures, sun, thunderstorms and even snow.

Saturday will stay quiet, with a gradual increase in clouds and wind. Expect highs to hit the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, a handful of degrees warmer than average.

We'll start off quiet and dry on Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will max out in the low-70s by the afternoon before a cold front moves through. This front will bring mountain snow and scattered thunderstorms to the Front Range. The overall severe weather risk is low for Sunday afternoon, with strong wind and heavy rain being the main concerns.

As temperatures drop to the low 30s by Monday morning, some rain will transition to snow for the foothills and Interstate 25 corridor. Expect some minor accumulation of wet, slushy snow in the Denver area for the Monday morning drive. Snow will transition back over to rain throughout the day on Monday as temperatures reach the low 40s.

A similar trend will return Monday night into Tuesday, as temperatures drop below freezing and rain transitions back into snow. Again, some minor accumulation of wet, slushy snow will be possible for the Tuesday morning drive. We'll reach the mid-40s by the afternoon hours as rain continues.

We'll start to warm up by Wednesday, with highs hitting the mid-50s. The soggy conditions will continue as scattered rain showers remain in the forecast.

Mainly dry conditions will move in by Thursday, with sunshine and above-average temperatures by Thursday and Friday.

