Woman in custody following fatal Aurora hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Aurora on Wednesday.

The Aurora Police Department said a citizen contacted authorities saying the suspect vehicle was spotted in the 1400 block of Ironton Street near an auto repair shop Friday morning.

APD responded and located the suspect vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Camry registered to an Aurora address.

Detectives are working with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine charges. Once charges are determined, they will be released along with the driver’s identity, according to police.

The Medina Alert in the case has been canceled.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at East Montview Boulevard and Elmira Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case who has not already contacted police is asked to call Det. Steve Chinn: 303-739-6342.