Video shows a semitrailer out of control in mountains ahead of fiery I-70 crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Video appears to show a semitrailer driving out of control on Interstate 70 in the mountains ahead of a deadly 28-vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

The video shows the truck swerving across multiple lanes of traffic along the interstate and driving past a runaway truck ramp.

The Lakewood Police Department confirmed at a Friday morning press conference that they were reviewing the video as evidence but would not 100 percent confirm it is the same truck responsible for causing the deadly crash.

However, it matches the description of the truck police provided and said it was about four miles from the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck suspected of causing the crash, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos of Texas, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, police said.

Officials say 23-year-old, who sustained minor injuries, was headed down a hill when he slammed into traffic slowed because of a previous crash ahead of him on I-70.

Police said there is no indication the crash was intentional and that drugs or alcohol were a factor but investigators were looking at whether his truck's brakes were working.

At least four people were killed in the crash that 24 cars and four semis were involved in. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway in Lakewood just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Video captured by a YouTuber appeared to show the semi speeding down the shoulder of the interstate moments before the crash happened.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate may not open until sometime on Saturday, because of pavement damage that needs to be repaired, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Josh Laipply, chief engineer with CDOT, said that they are concerned about the pavement and may have to re-pave the asphalt because temperatures of the fire reached up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

CDOT is also continuing to assess the structural integrity of the Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway bridge over the interstate.