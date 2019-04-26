× Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A male suspect was killed during a shooting involving a police officer in Westminster Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred at the Westbury Apartments, which are at the intersection of North Pecos Street and West 115th Avenue.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the incident started about 12:30 p.m., when officers responded to a call of a male acting erratically and throwing rocks outside the apartment complex.

“The initial information indicates that when the officer arrived, he exited his vehicle and was immediately attacked by the suspect, who attempted to get the officer’s gun. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect,” WPD said in a press release issued shortly before 3 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The officer was also taken to a hospital for injuries he received during the alleged assault.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team will investigate.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer and suspect.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.