Restaurant Report Card: Temperature issues plague failed locations

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week we feature two failed locations in Denver and a winner in Littleton.

Viet's Restaurant

The Denver location failed our Report Card with eight critical issues in February.

The code mistakes include:

A dish machine and a bucket of sanitizing solution both measured zero for chlorine

Fried rice was thrown out for being held at the wrong temperature

No hot water in the hand sink

Owner Hiep Thai sent the following comment, in part:

“…I already sent my manager to attend a class about food safety. He then transferred the knowledge that he learned in the class to each of my employees. As a result, employees at my restaurant have been improved pretty much in several aspects, like more proper food preparation process…”

Viet's is located at 333 S. Federal Blvd. in Denver's Westwood neighborhood.

Blossoms Restaurant

The Denver location inside Windsor Gardens scored 11 critical violations during its last two surprise inspections.

The issues in March include:

100 rodent droppings on the floor in the storage area

Pink mold in the ice machine

Sour cream held at too warm a temperature (55 degrees)

Owners Carlos and Lisa Chavez sent the following email:

“Of the 5 recent violations we received, 3 were corrected immediately during the inspection. Evidence of rodents in a non-food storage closet violation has been corrected. The unwholesome; signs of spoilage deposits built up in the ice machine violation has been corrected as well. Our staff and management have been trained to prevent these types of violations in the future.”

Blossoms is on South Clinton Street in Denver's Windsor neighborhood.

Qdoba

Our “A” goes to a Qdoba in Littleton for two perfect inspections in a row. You’ll find the restaurant at 8246 W. Bowles Ave.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

